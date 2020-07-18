Benign weather pattern to keep us hot

Typical summer-like weather pattern overhead with high pressure holding firm across the southeast. Afternoon highs will continue to be hot and steamy with triple digit heat index values. This high pressure doesn’t budge a whole lot for the upcoming week, so the hot and humid conditions will persist. Each day will pretty much be a carbon company of the previous day, and some of us might get a cool down with a brief afternoon pop-up thunderstorm. Mid-week high pressure weakens a tad, but overall still pretty strong with models picking up a possible tropical disturbance next week.
