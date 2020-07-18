Benign weather pattern to keep us hot

Overall weather pattern is quiet across the southeast with high pressure and ridging in place. Afternoon temperatures will be able to warm into the mid to upper 90s for this upcoming weekend and heat index values just over the triple digit mark.

Even as we get into week, the ridge dominates the southeast with possibly a weakening coming mid to late in the week. Otherwise temperatures will be hot. As for rain chances, they'll be slim over the weekend. Maybe a few will pop up which will be driven by daytime heating.