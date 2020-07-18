Benign weather pattern to keep us hot

Typical summer-like weather pattern overhead with high pressure holding firm across the southeast. Afternoon highs will continue to be hot and steamy with triple digit heat index values. This high pressure doesn’t budge a whole lot for the upcoming week, so the hot and humid conditions will persist. Each day will pretty much be a carbon company of the previous day, and some of us might get a cool down with a brief afternoon pop-up thunderstorm. Mid-week high pressure weakens a tad, but overall still pretty strong with models picking up a possible tropical disturbance next week.

Saturday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

97° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 97° 76°

Monday

95° / 76°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 76°

Tuesday

96° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 96° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 76°

Friday

95° / 76°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 95° 76°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
87°

84°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

