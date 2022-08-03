COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our chance of storms and showers for the rest of the week remains low. We can still see afternoon pop-up showers though from the Bermuda high-pressure system in the Atlantic ocean keeping us mostly stable.

This Saturday is looking nice with drier air and only a stray chance of showers. Sunday, however, has an isolated chance of rain, making Saturday the better day to have activities outside.

Our temperatures will remain around average in the mid 90s to finish off the work week and the beginning of the weekend. Starting Sunday, our temperatures will be below average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern