Better chance for showers and storms today, temperatures staying in the 90s.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Our rain chances have been slim over the last few days but today will be the best chance for showers and storms. High pressure will weaken and this will allow more development during the afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Our forecast will remain the same for the remainder of the week. A chance for showers and storms will be possible with highs in the low 90s, tropical for this time of the year.

Tracking the tropics:

Still watching three areas for potential development, one in particular will need to be watched closely. An area of unorganized thunderstorms just north of the South American coast will likely track west over the next couple of days and could become our next named system. Model trends are focused on the wester Gulf of Mexico but this will need to be monitored.