Big changes to our weather pattern coming next week!

Warm and dry conditions are prevalent across much of the area today as a disturbance is off to our east producing showers and thunderstorms, some severe, across eastern portions of the state.

However, a developing low pressure system across portions of NM will move towards our area as we continue through the week. This, combined with abundant Gulf moisture, will provide a chance of scattered showers and storms beginning Thursday.

The threat for rain and storms looks to be more scattered Thursday and Friday prior to the approach of the low pressure system and cold front.

When the low pressure system approaches with the front, this will provide a more widespread chance for showers and storms from Sunday into Monday. Once this system clears the area Tuesday, expect cooler and drier conditions behind the front before our next chance of rain comes next weekend.