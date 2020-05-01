Big warm up for the weekend

High pressure settles in to our west and this will keep up dry, warm and sunny today and through the weekend.

Sunny skies and a little breezy today with highs in the middle to upper 70s, warmer than Thursday. Clear skies tonight will cause us to cool into the 50s but a big rebound by Saturday afternoon as high temperatures reach the middle 80s. Even warmer on Sunday with highs nearing 90 for some. Calm and dry through Tuesday of next week, expect highs to stay in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through Wednesday giving us a slim chance of a few showers, most look to stay dry with temperatures still reaching the low 80s ahead of the front.