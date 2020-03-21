Boundary lifts northward providing more showers by Sunday afternoon

Frontal boundary that pushed through earlier Saturday will slowly move back as a warm front as a shortwave moves through the upper air patterns.

This will help increase our rain chances for Sunday with maybe a few rumbles of thunderstorm. The rain chances will also help out with some of this pollen that has been relentless these past couple of days.

The low pressure that moved the warm front through will bring a cold front in on Monday with another chance for some storms.

By middle of next week rain chances diminish with just a few showers. Then by late week a couple of dry days before more rain arrives for the upcoming weekend.