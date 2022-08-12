COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary pushing through the southeast this afternoon as it starts to stall out near the News 3 viewing area bringing dry, less humid air to the region. A shortwave of energy does rotate through on the backside of the front helping to drive more clouds in for Saturday morning, but the dry air will help make for a more pleasant afternoon.

Staying dry and seasonable through the second half of the weekend before a secondary frontal boundary arrives late Monday evening. This secondary front will drive more showers and storms through midweek as temperatures fall into the upper 80s.

Secondary front stalls out again across Central and South Georgia, but late next week we will keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast.

Keeping an eye on the tropics, National Hurricane Center is watching a weak disorganized area of low pressure off the Louisiana coast. Development seems to be very low, but will bring heavy rain showers to Louisiana and Texas.