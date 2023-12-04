COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing patchy dense fog across portions of the viewing area this morning which has prompted a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM Monday.

Temperatures are a little chilly to start with readings in the 40s and 50s, but expect another milder afternoon with readings in the mid to upper 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

We are tracking a series of dry fronts that will usher in some cooler and breezier conditions which will likely result in some widespread frosty conditions by Thursday morning. By midweek afternoon high temperatures will be well below average with readings stuck in the 50s.

Our next chance of rain comes by the way of another front for this weekend. Expect wet and stormy conditions.