COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few showers and perhaps rumbles of thunder for your Friday. The best chance will be the first half of the day, but a couple may continue into the afternoon. It will be breezy as well with an east wind around 10 mph and occasional gust around 20 mph. Highs today will be well below average with most of the area in the upper 70s to low 80s, showers and the wind should diminish just in time for high school football.

The first half of the weekend will feature sun and clouds and cool temperatures for this time of the year, highs in the middle 80s. We’ll begin to warm up to near average by the end of the weekend and early next week, more sun will be in the forecast as well.

Just when you think the middle 90s are long gone, they make a full come back. Expect the middle 90s by the middle of next week, we’ll likely keep the above average temperatures into next weekend.