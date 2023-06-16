COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled pattern continues, but we will see a few breaks as we head into the weekend with another return, some of the storms becoming severe again.

A few showers and storms could brush the area tonight, but mainly our extreme southwestern counties around Bullock, Barbour, Quitman and Clay. Patchy fog could form across the entire area given the very humid conditions we are seeing. Saturday a few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening mostly driven by daytime heating.

We are looking at a Weather Aware Sunday for again multiple rounds of storms where both could bring in damaging wind gusts. Latest guidance brings in a morning/mid morning round of thunderstorms with a break through the late afternoon and evening before another cluster of storms move through late Sunday and into early Monday morning.

Next week the forecast remains unsettled and wet as a cut-off low spins and sits across the southeast. For this we have kept scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Severity of the storms are unknown at this