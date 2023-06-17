COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A brief break in the heavy rain for Saturday with finally a dry first half of the day. We will however, carry the chance for a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening thanks to the daytime heating and humidity but the widespread heavy rain from the last few days is unlikely.

Weather Aware Sunday as we watch two rounds of storms. The first round looks to be in the in the morning as a complex of storms clips a couple of our southwestern counties. The next disturbance will likely come late Sunday into early Monday morning. There will be a big break during the later afternoon and early evening so Father’s Day activities should go off just fine but make sure you continue to monitor the forecast. Storms on Sunday will have the potential to produce hail and damaging winds.

Staying unsettled next week with several chances for rain and storms starting Monday and lasting through the end of the week. The heaviest rain currently appears to be from Monday through Wednesday. Summer begins on Wednesday, but it won’t feel like it at all, highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.