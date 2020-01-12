Brief break Sunday morning before showers return late

All storms have cleared in the News 3 viewing area Sunday evening, but the rain and unsettled pattern will return.

Sunday morning and afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the 60s around noon with highs nearing 70 degrees. A few showers will return in the evening as the frontal boundary will slowly march northward. This will leave us unsettled through a good portion of the upcoming week.

Monday and Tuesday a few storms could be on the strong side, but organized severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Temperatures do remain mild and well above average through the upcoming week .