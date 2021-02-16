 

Brief cold snap then it’s back to the 50s on Wednesday

This morning patchy black ice may be possible due the rain on Monday night, untreated surfaces and temperatures below freezing. You’ll need to allow yourself some extra time especially north of Columbus. 

Mixture of sun and high clouds today, it will be beautiful but just cold as we struggle to get out of the upper 30s to low/mid 40s. Enjoy today because clouds and rain chances return on Wednesday evening ahead of our next system. 

WEATHER AWARE  WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY: A strong system will bring in showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday. The best chance for strong to severe storms appears to be on Thursday with the greatest risk area just south and east of Columbus. Timing and risk are still very much fluid at the moment and will likely change as we lead into Thursday.

Tuesday

42° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 42° 25°

Wednesday

55° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 55° 46°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Rain
Rain 97% 57° 37°

Friday

45° / 26°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 45° 26°

Saturday

53° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 53° 31°

Sunday

59° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 59° 46°

Monday

63° / 44°
PM Showers
PM Showers 49% 63° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

29°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
29°

27°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
27°

28°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
28°

29°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
29°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

36°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

37°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
39°

36°

7 PM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

8 PM
Clear
2%
35°

33°

9 PM
Clear
2%
33°

32°

10 PM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

11 PM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

12 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

1 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

2 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

3 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

4 AM
Clear
2%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
2%
27°

