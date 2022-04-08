COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A weak disturbance moving across the region tonight will keep a few clouds in the forecast through the overnight and into Saturday as we trend partly sunny for sky conditions.

Temperatures the biggest story heading into the weekend as many areas will dip into the mid to upper 30s. A Frost Advisory has been posted for Troup and Meriwether Counties as temperatures will likely be cold enough for widespread frost in these areas.

Sunday we will see a return to all sun throughout the day as high pressure briefly moves into Georgia, but is quickly pushed aside as another storm system builds to our west.

Rain chances hold off until late Wednesday into early Thursday morning as another frontal boundary moves into the valley. At this time anticipate storms to be strong, but not seeing severe parameters just yet for this system. However, that could quickly change as the event evolves.