Brief shot of cool air returns Sunday; tracking more unsettled weather later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal system pushing through the News 3 viewing area this evening and you will notice clouds gradually increasing as we head overnight as this system continues to push through. Waking up to morning clouds to start Sunday, but those will quickly erode away as northwest winds bring cooler air to the region.

Temperatures Monday drop below freezing into the upper 20s with plenty of sunny skies. Remaining cool through Valentine’s Day afternoon as a weak boundary pushes through, but a warm up quickly on the way.

Brief cool spell doesn’t last long as weak high pressure builds across the southeast with temperatures moderating to more seasonable conditions and a return to spring-like temperatures for mid-week.

We are tracking a more dynamic storm system that will arrive Thursday into Friday morning. Given the setup we anticipate strong to severe storms to be possible as this frontal system advances eastward. Beyond this system, some uncertainty where rain returns on the backside of the frontal boundary for the upcoming weekend.