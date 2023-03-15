Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another cold morning but a brief warm up begins today! Plenty of sunshine and less wind today with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s, it will be cold once again overnight with temperatures in the low to middle 30s. Freeze watch for all Georgia counties through Thursday morning, Frost Advisory for east Alabama.

Thursday looks great with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine, expect highs to reach the low 70s. A few more clouds late Thursday, this will keep overnight temperatures fairly mild.

Our next cold front moves in on Friday with the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Expect the morning commute to stay dry with a few peeks of sunshine, clouds will begin to increase by the mid-morning with a few isolated showers.

Timing still fluid but current thinking puts a line of rain and storms in the area after midday and through the afternoon into the evening. A storm or two in the line may become a little robust but the strongest storms should remain along the coast and extreme southern portions of Alabama.

Behind the front, in the 50s starting Saturday and lasting through early next week.