Calm, cool and sunny today

Grab the sunglasses this morning, you’ll need them. High pressure moves in and keeps us calm starting today through Friday, temperatures for today will be slightly below average. After a chilly morning expect sunny skies and cool temperatures with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll also have a gusty north wind around 30 mph so it may feel a few degrees cooler. Chill temperatures will continue overnight with lows dipping into the 40s but warming up with plenty of sunshine on Thursday and highs in the middle 70s.

Looking good Friday and Saturday but a small disturbance will move in late Saturday with the chance of a few isolated showers, these showers will continue into Sunday as well. A better chance for rain moves in will move in by late Monday and into Tuesday.