Calm forecast for the next few days

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) We’ve got a BEAUTIFUL forecast for the end of the week and heading into Mother’s Day!

TODAY: Sunny with slightly below normal temperatures this afternoon, winds will stay light between 5-10 mph out of the Northwest. It will also feel drier too with less humidity compared to the last few days. 

TONIGHT: Clear skies will allow us to drop down into the upper 50s and a few outlying areas in the upper 40s. 

FRIDAY: Another cold front will slide through the area during the morning, not expecting any precipitation but temperatures will be slightly cooler. Winds will also pick up to 10-15 mph with an occasional gust around 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Great weekend forecast, perfect for all the moms. Sunny skies and a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 80s, a few high clouds will start to move in overnight and into early Sunday morning. A mix of sun and high clouds on Sunday with temperatures reaching the middle to a few upper 80s, more clouds move in late Sunday evening ahead of our next chance for storms on Monday.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 77° 53°

Friday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 47°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 66°

Monday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 76° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 79° 62°

Wednesday

72° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 72° 59°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
57°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
60°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
64°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

10 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
54°

Trending Stories