Calm forecast for the next few days

Columbus, GA-(WRBL) We’ve got a BEAUTIFUL forecast for the end of the week and heading into Mother’s Day!

TODAY: Sunny with slightly below normal temperatures this afternoon, winds will stay light between 5-10 mph out of the Northwest. It will also feel drier too with less humidity compared to the last few days.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will allow us to drop down into the upper 50s and a few outlying areas in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Another cold front will slide through the area during the morning, not expecting any precipitation but temperatures will be slightly cooler. Winds will also pick up to 10-15 mph with an occasional gust around 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Great weekend forecast, perfect for all the moms. Sunny skies and a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 80s, a few high clouds will start to move in overnight and into early Sunday morning. A mix of sun and high clouds on Sunday with temperatures reaching the middle to a few upper 80s, more clouds move in late Sunday evening ahead of our next chance for storms on Monday.