Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Cooler and drier air moves in with plenty of sunshine today, slightly breezy with gust up to 15 mph thanks to a cold front. Our nice forecast will continue through the end of the week as temperatures warm up to near average.

Our next cold front will track out of Texas and into the southeast starting Friday, we’ll notice an increase of high clouds by late Friday afternoon and evening but staying dry and seasonable. More clouds and slightly cooler on Saturday then a slight chance for a few showers late with the best chance on Sunday morning through the afternoon.