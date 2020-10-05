Calm start to the week but focus returns to the tropics by the end of the week

This Morning:

A few areas of patchy fog are not out of the question but most will see sun and a mixture of clouds. A cool and crisp morning in store with temperatures in the 50s.

Forecast:

A cold front will slide through during the morning and high pressure will settle right behind it. Expect today to be filled with high clouds and warm temperatures. Highs will be near average with most of the area in the upper 70s to low 80s, tonight we’ll dip down into the 50s once again.

A little more cloud cover on Tuesday with the chance for a few showers and sprinkles Tuesday morning but diminishing before the afternoon, highs still near average. Clouds will begin to decrease by Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

By the end of the week we’ll be watching the tropics closely as we anticipate another tropical system developing in the central Caribbean, this may have more of an impact on our forecast by the weekend.

Tropics:

The lull in the tropics is over as we now have one named system and the potential for another system to be named by later today. Tropical Storm Gamma continues to wobble near the Yucatan peninsula bringing heavy rain and strong winds. This storm will eventually weaken to a tropical depression over the next few days as it will have little to no movement.



The next area to watch out for will be in the central Caribbean, we now have Tropical Depression 26 which will soon be Tropical Storm Delta as soon as it reaches tropical storm status. This storm will track through the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday and is forecast to become a hurricane. Current track has landfall along the Louisiana/Mississippi coast but things can and will change over the next few days.