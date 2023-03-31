COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure has dominated the forecast over the last few days, but this will come to an end by Saturday.

A mixture of sun and clouds for Friday but staying dry, temperatures will begin to warm up despite this so expect highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be gusty today, sustained winds around 10-15 mph out of the east but gust up to 25 mph.

Weather Aware Saturday:

Tracking a strong cold front that will first bring severe weather to the Midwest and midsouth on Friday, this front begins to slide east and weakens. A few showers will be possible on Saturday morning then a broken line of showers and storms will move through by midday and into the afternoon. As this line of storms moves southeast, it will interact with daytime heating and a few storms may become strong or severe with hail and damaging winds the primary threat. The best area for a strong storm will be from Ellaville to Eufaula, where the marginal risk or level 1 out of 5 is positioned.

This system will be quick moving unlike the severe storms that we had at the beginning of the week. Cooler air moves in behind the front for Sunday morning and we’ll be back into the 70s by Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have several more systems moving in, one on Monday with isolated showers and another later next week with another chance for rain and storms. Temperatures will stay warm next week as well with highs in the middle to upper 80s.