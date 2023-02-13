COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a dreary and chilly weekend, the sun and warm temperatures return to the forecast.

After a cold morning, temperatures will soar into the low to middle 60s, seasonable for this time of the year. A ridge of high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds today, this ridge will stay with us through the middle of the week as temperatures warm to the low to middle 70s.

A few light showers/sprinkles on Wednesday but a more robust storm system will move in by Thursday with the chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center highlighted Thursday as an “area to watch” for strong to severe storms last Friday and continues to mention the risk of storms today.

While it looks like we will see some storms, how strong and the exact timing still needs to be fine-tuned. Be sure to keep an eye to the forecast and check back for updates.