Calm today but our next system will bring strong storms by Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Other than dense morning fog, today will stay calm with an increase of clouds and seasonable temperatures. Look for a few showers late this evening but this should not impact any of our commutes.

A warm front will lift north during the morning hours on Friday, you’ll notice a significantly warmer day and off and on showers too. Expect highs to reach the middle 70s, increased moisture will make it feel more like spring but this set up here will increase our chances for strong storms on Saturday.

A robust system will travel east and reach the News 3 viewing area by Saturday afternoon. Expect a few storms that could be strong to severe along and ahead of the approaching cold front. As of right now, we are under a level one out of 5 or a marginal risk for severe weather on Saturday but as time progress, this could change. This system will exit by Saturday night leaving cooler and calmer weather in the forecast for Sunday