Calm today, WEATHER AWARE on Tuesday

A few light showers and mist possible early this morning for our morning commute, this should end around the mid-morning hours then staying mostly cloudy,

Today will be mild for January standards as a warm front pushes through during the morning, this front will allow temperatures to reach the low to middle 70s during the afternoon and early evening. Although clouds will linger for the day, rain is not expected for the evening commute or even later tonight.

TUESDAY WEATHER AWARE: overnight into Tuesday morning a cold front will advance through the area and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. A few of these storms may become strong with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Storms should begin to exit the region by the mid-morning and clouds will linger.

WEATHER AWARE WEDNESDAY: We will once again become WEATHER AWARE on Wednesday as low pressure pulls up front the gulf. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon into the evening and just like Tuesday, a few may become strong or severe with strong winds and heavy rain. Once the front moves through storm chances will diminish and clouds will begin to decrease by Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Calmer, cooler and drier weather will return on Thursday and last through the first half of the weekend.