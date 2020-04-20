Calm weather moves in for the next couple of days

Morning showers will come to an end then we will see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with most of the area in the middle 70s. Staying warm, dry and sunny over the next couple of days as temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees.

Weather Aware on Thursday for the chance for more showers and thunderstorms, at the moment it looks like storms will move through during the morning hours and exit by the early afternoon. We are still a few days away so timing could change, highs on Thursday will be into the upper 70s.

Another quick break on Friday and Saturday then another round of showers and storms will be possible by Sunday.