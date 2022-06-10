COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Today will stay uneventful, we’ll see some sunshine as temperatures warm up to the upper 80s to low 90s.

A complex of storms or MCS will track out of the central plains and into the southeast through the day. This will bring severe weather to portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi with strong winds the primary threat. This complex will weaken as it travels east only bringing the News 3 viewing area light to pockets of moderate rain late this evening into the overnight.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning but should be out by sunrise, the rest of Saturday will feature sun and clouds with temperatures near 90s.

The heat is on for next week as high temperatures reach the middle 90s. It will feel hotter thanks to the humidity, heat indices will reach the triple digits for most of the week.