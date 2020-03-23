Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A few areas of patchy fog and drizzle this morning, allow yourself an extra 5-10 minutes to your morning commute.

We have a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and early this evening. A few of these storms may contain strong winds and small hail. Any storms that for will be isolated and will exit the area by 10 PM.

A few showers will linger into Tuesday morning and then the chance for more isolated showers during the rest of the day, expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s. The unsettled pattern of isolated showers will continue Wednesday and then it will dry out and warm up for Thursday into the first half of the weekend.

Mostly sunny Thursday through the first half of Saturday with highs in the middle 80s, a chance for a few late showers and rumbles of thunder are possible by late Saturday night.