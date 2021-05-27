Chance for a few stray showers as high pressure begins to break down.

The dominate high pressure will begin to break down and this means several chances for stray showers.

A few stray showers and even a rumble of thunder will be possible during the afternoon into the early evening today as a weak disturbance moves into the area. While rain will be slim, it will be nice to have the opportunity unlike the last few days. Highs today still in the low to middle 90s with a breeze around 15 mph.

A cold front will move across the area late Friday into Saturday, we’ll have another chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder. Behind the front, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day: Staying pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 80s, chance for a stray shower but not a wash out.