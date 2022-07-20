COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This afternoon and tonight will be quieter than the last couple of days, with only a chance for a stray shower.

However, tomorrow evening, a cold front will make its way into North Georgia causing the potential to see severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under a slight risk, which is only a 2 out of 5 for severe weather. These storms will affect us after the sun sets and into the early Friday hours.

This weekend is looking nice and we’ll tap into some drier air behind the front, causing low precipitation chances for both days.

Our temperatures for the week will remain average in the low-to-mid-90s. Friday will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s from the cold front.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern