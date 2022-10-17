COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit ahead of a cold front, not as much sun today buy still expect a little bit as clouds pass through.

This front will bring in big changes starting Tuesday morning with temperatures in 40s and only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s as daytime highs, we will see more sunshine but still staying breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The coldest air that we have seen since late winter will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday, expect temperatures to dip into the middle to a few low 30s. Freeze watches in effect for east Alabama and Troup county starting midnight through 9 AM Wednesday. Bring in or cover any sensitive plants that you may have, especially in rural areas.

After a few frosty morning, things will start to warm up by the end of the week as highs return to seasonable with plenty of sunshine.