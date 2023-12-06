COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another chilly start to the day with readings in the 40s as a dry front pushes through the region as this is typed. That front will help bring in drier and breezier conditions for your Wednesday under clear skies.

Through the afternoon, staying sunny and breezy with highs only climbing into the mid to low 50s. WIth clear skies expect widespread patchy frost Thursday morning as temperatures tumble below freezing.

High pressure builds in with plenty of sunny skies with highs in the 50s as temperatures try to rebound ahead of our next system that is due this weekend.

This next chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, at the moment, arrives late Saturday into early Sunday bringing another shot of colder air felt for the start of the new week.