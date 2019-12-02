Chilly and breezy to start the work week

What a beautiful Sunday, highs near 70 degrees with some sun after the morning rain. Today will be cold and wind but on the positive side, we’ll have some sun.

A few passing clouds this morning thanks to a disturbance to our northeast, clouds will move out by the mid-morning leading to sunny skies for the afternoon and clear skies for the evening. Highs today will struggle to get out of the 40s and low 50s and winds will gust up to 25 mph at times.

Cold tonight with temperatures in the low 30s but rebounding to the 50s with sunny skies for Tuesday afternoon. If the cold is not for you just wait, we start to warm up during the middle of the week with highs in the 60s. Staying dry and sunny until our next system moves in by Friday bringing us a chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder.