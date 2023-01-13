COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing much colder air on the backside of this area of low pressure along with overcast skies. Clouds remain locked in through the overnight hours with temperatures falling sub-freezing for most.

Start the weekend off with more clouds than sun with clearing throughout the day with temperatures climbing to near 50 with a northwest breeze. Sunday starts off colder with readings in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 50s by the afternoon.

First part of the week starts off calm with seasonal temperatures, but things become much more active for mid and late week. Rain showers will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with another strong cold front set to arrive Thursday.

This could likely be another severe weather setup across the southeast with showers and thunderstorms, some which could become strong to severe.