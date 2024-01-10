COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A calmer start to the morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the falling into the 30s. Breeze continues to gust up to 15-20 mph today, keeping us quite chilly through the afternoon and evening.

Staying chilly for the start of Thursday, but expect a warmer above average day as we gear up for another strong storm system that will arrive Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined the entire News 3 viewing under a level 3 out of 5 (enhanced) severe weather risk. This system will be much different than the one on Tuesday. We will see more instability as the timing will be during the afternoon roughly 2 PM to 9 PM eastern.

The main threats will be strong damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes given the discrete cell environment that will likely exist.

A big cool down coming for the weekend with temperatures dropping below freezing for most. Chilly afternoons with readings below seasonal averages. However, there will be plenty of sunny blue skies and no rain.

Next week we could get brushed with a few light showers and possibly a few snow flurries before another big rush of cold air sets in for next week. Temperatures in the long range look to be 10-15 degrees below average.