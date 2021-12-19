Chilly and wet as gulf low moves in; warm and sunny for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the week off with mostly cloudy skies as clouds build back into the region overnight from a weak disturbance. Most of the day ahead will be dry, but showers move into the area by late evening and hanging around through the day Tuesday.

With a gulf low set to move south of the two-state region we will see widespread steady showers effect the valley on Tuesday. Tuesday will also be rather chilly with afternoon highs struggling to warm out of the 40s and low 50s but right on par for the first day of winter.

Clouds hang around Wednesday morning then we clear with plenty of sunny skies in the forecast. Not much changing for mid to late week as we remain dry with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 60s.

Christmas Day is expected to be toasty with temperatures in the mid to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. A weak boundary moves in Sunday helping to increase clouds into early next week.