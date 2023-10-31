Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-You’ll have to do the Monster Mash with a jacket on thanks to the passage of Monday’s cold front.



Clouds will linger through most of the day, and this will keep temperatures rather chilly, a strong north/northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler. Can’t rule out a passing shower for the first half of the day but this should be out by the mid-afternoon.

Trick or Treat Forecast:

Any showers should wrap up by the mid-afternoon leaving trick-or-treating dry, chilly, and windy. Temperatures will be in the low 60s to start then falling throughout the evening, keep in mind that the wind will make it feel about 10 degrees cooler. We’ll wake up to the 30s on Wednesday morning but with the wind, it will feel like the 20s.

Freeze Warnings: Troup, Meriwether and Chambers county and a Freeze Watch for Lee county through 10 AM Wednesday. Be sure to cover or bring inside all sensitive plants. We will most likely need to do this again for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.