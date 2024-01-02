COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the day cold again as readings dipped into the low 30s and upper 20s. Some areas are seeing some patchy frost, but otherwise not seeing it widespread across the viewing area.

Although we will see plenty of sunny conditions this afternoon, temperatures will remain chilly and only climbing into the low 50s.

We are tracking several disturbances that will affect the southeast over the next week. Our first one will arrive on Wednesday with showers. But Wednesday, expect temperatures to remain cold all day under a dense blanket of clouds.

First system quickly clears leaving the end of the week sunny, but cool as we track another system that arrives for the first part of the weekend. We could see a rumble of thunder with this one as it moves through with scattered showers.

The last system for the forecast period arrives late Monday and into Tuesday.