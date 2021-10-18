Chilly mornings will transition into comfortable afternoons; next chance for rain comes by the end of the week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The weekend cold front is long gone but the cool, dry air mass continues to remain over the News 3 viewing area. Chilly mornings with temperatures in the low to upper 40s will transition into comfortable afternoons with highs in the 70s, a gradual warm up will take place by the middle of the week but still this will put our temperatures closer to average.

Our next chance for some rain, not a lot, will come by Thursday and Friday morning along a cold front. At the moment, rainfall totals do not look overly impressive and most of the rain will remain light. Our temperatures will dip back down into the middle 70s as we start the weekend.