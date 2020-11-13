 

Chilly start but a fantastic Friday with the return of sunny skies

Chillier start to the day as we wrap up the week, but this afternoon will be another pleasant sunny day across the region. This weekend we are tracking a cold front that will arrive Sunday so expect increasing cloud cover for Saturday but temperatures staying in the mid 70s for afternoon highs. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny as the frontal system approaches with rainfall chances very slim as most of the energy washes out with the front, but the front will bring back fall temperatures.

With fall temperatures returning readings will dip into the 40s for morning lows which will be right near average and afternoon highs will be very pleasant with readings staying in the 60s which is just a tad below average.

While Eta is long gone from our region we continue to keep a watchful eye on the tropics with a wave in the Caribbean. This wave will likely develop into our storm which would receive the name Iota. The good news for us — latest projects will keep this system from the United States.

Friday

78° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 50°

Saturday

76° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 57°

Sunday

77° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 46°

Monday

69° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 43°

Wednesday

65° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 44°

Thursday

68° / 47°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 47°

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

6 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

