Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Get ready for a very chilly Thursday with temperatures struggling to reach the low 50s, plenty of sunshine today with a little bit of a breeze as winds gust up to 15 mph. The wind combined with the chilly temperatures means it will feel 5 degrees colder during the afternoon and early evening.

Cold tonight with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s, we will warm up to the middle 50s by Friday afternoon.

A system to our south will bring in a little more cloud cover by Saturday afternoon, rain will stay south of the News 3 viewing area but there is a slim chance that a shower or two may move into our area. Mixture of sun and clouds will remain on Sunday through Monday as temperatures gradually warm up.

Finally back into the 60s by the middle of next week but we’ll add in a chance for showers.