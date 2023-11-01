COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Get ready for a chilly and windy day, a second cold front will move through the News 3 viewing area giving us a reinforcing shot of dry and cooler air.

Expect plenty of sunshine today but this will be deceiving because temperatures will slowly warm up to the middle 50s with winds gusting up to 20-25 mph. When we combine the wind plus the cool temperatures, it will feel about 10 degrees cooler today, so you’ll likely need the coats and jackets all day.

Another cold night and perhaps this will be the coldest night that we have seen since early spring. Expect clear skies and calm winds, this will allow temperatures to tumble so most of the area will reach the low 30s to yes, a few upper 20s.

A freeze warning for the entire News 3 viewing area through Thursday morning, be sure to protect all sensitive plants by covering them or brining them inside. More sunshine in the forecast and a tad bit warmer by Thursday afternoon.

We bounce back this weekend with high temperatures returning to average for this time of the year, even a little bit above that by Sunday and Monday. Our next cold front will move in by Tuesday of next week.