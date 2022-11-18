COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After a very cold morning, temperatures will gradually warm up to the middle 50s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds this evening ahead of a cold front. This front will keep us dry pulling in a little bit of cold air for late tonight through Saturday.

A small disturbance to our south will push in clouds late Saturday, and a few stray showers or sprinkles will be possible for extreme southern portions of the News 3 viewing area. Cooler with more sun by Sunday afternoon.

Back to near 60 next week but a cold front will bring us a chance for showers on Tuesday, warmer by Wednesday and Thanksgiving but our next system will arrive on Thursday with a chance for showers.