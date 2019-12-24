CHRISTMAS: Cool morning with a warm, sunny afternoon

Perfect timing for the weather to cooperate for Christmas as the sun returned this afternoon with temperatures able to warm into the low 70s across a good chunk of the area.

Temperatures will be a tad cooler to start Christmas morning with mid to upper 40s and highs into the upper 60s. Still can’t rule out some isolated warmer pockets with areas of 70s.

No issues through the end of the week as the pattern will remain somewhat quiet and tranquil but very mild for this time of year. On average temperatures around roughly around 58 degrees in the afternoon but we do have the occasional warm spell around Christmas.

Our next system arrives with a cold front which will bring heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday into Monday morning. This system clears out just in time for 2020 leaving behind seasonable conditions.