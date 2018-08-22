Clear and cooler by morning

The air mass behind the front is drier, with a noticeable change again with the humidity dropping again.

The air mass is clearly more stable, with the latest models indicating that the air around 18,000 feet is quite dry around 5%. Showers cannot develop in this environment because of the dry and sinking air thanks to high pressure, so by afternoon through Friday, nothing but fair clouds until the weekend.

More of an easterly surface breeze will kick-up, which will bring moisture back into the region and isolated pop-up showers and a few storms, along with the humidity.