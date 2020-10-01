Clear and crisp fall-like weather is here

7 Day Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

What you see is what you get…SUNSHINE! The forecast remains the same because we are seeing one dry front after another reinforce this great weather pattern we are in. The readings will only fluctuate a degree or two for highs and overnight lows. The mid-70s and low 50s will be the rule of thumb over the next week.

Tropics: The only way for us to capture any rainfall would be from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.  The disturbance will stay to our south and west due to high pressure to the east. A trough that dips down into southern Florida is stalled and bringing us sunshine. Rainfall looks very unlikely. The extended forecast doesn’t have the disturbance developing much, but we will have to wait and see within the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 54°

Friday

73° / 49°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

78° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 78° 54°

Monday

79° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories