Clearing for the weekend, but rain returning for next week

Starting to clear across the region after light to moderate rain this morning across the two-state region. Most areas received roughly 1″ of rainfall from the showers, but the system continues to move east and up the east coast.

Saturday poses no issues, just mostly sunny conditions as for Sunday, clouds and rain will build in late in the day as we gear up for another work week.

A few showers will be possible from Monday through Wednesday as few disturbances move through the upper atmosphere. These rain chances will not be significant, just a few light showers off and on through the valley.