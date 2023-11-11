COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overcast and damp conditions remain in the forecast with a few more light showers possible heading into the evening and overnight hours.

A few areas of patchy fog will likely develop as well. Sunday starts off cloudy with a few showers, but skies will clear late in the evening as we transition to our next system that arrives around midweek.

Monday we see a break in the rainfall, but still locked under mostly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. For the week ahead, temperatures remain cooler than average as our next system arrives with more rainfall and even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Our next system we are tracking is a gulf low that builds on the back side of the front that moved through this past weekend. Rain chances move back in late Tuesday and the majority of the day Wednesday. We could see some thunderstorms develop and linger into Thursday morning.

We clear for the end of next week, but stay under mostly cloudy skies.