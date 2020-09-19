Clouds and cooler temperatures lingering around

Cool and overcast across the two-state region this afternoon with a few showers associated with Tropical Storm Beta moving across the Chattahoochee Valley. The cloudy conditions will persist at least for most of the day on Sunday. A few areas towards the north will see some clearing, but mostly cloudy conditions will last for most everyone. As high pressure builds in across the east coast there will be some clearing as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, but for the most part Tropical Storm Beta will have some influence next week especially late in the week.

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall along the Texas coast potentially on Monday and there once again is some model discrepancies towards the end of the forecast. We will possible see a few showers work their way into the region with the left over tropical moisture that was once Beta.