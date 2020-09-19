Clouds and cooler temperatures lingering around

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cool and overcast across the two-state region this afternoon with a few showers associated with Tropical Storm Beta moving across the Chattahoochee Valley. The cloudy conditions will persist at least for most of the day on Sunday. A few areas towards the north will see some clearing, but mostly cloudy conditions will last for most everyone. As high pressure builds in across the east coast there will be some clearing as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, but for the most part Tropical Storm Beta will have some influence next week especially late in the week.

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall along the Texas coast potentially on Monday and there once again is some model discrepancies towards the end of the forecast. We will possible see a few showers work their way into the region with the left over tropical moisture that was once Beta.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

74° / 59°
Light rain early
Light rain early 70% 74° 59°

Sunday

74° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 74° 58°

Monday

76° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 58°

Tuesday

74° / 58°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 74° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 61°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 66°

Friday

82° / 68°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 82° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories