Clouds and cooler temperatures move in, rain chances remain slim

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Sunshine and mild temperatures are gone for now as our forecast changes.

Clouds and a few showers will be possible this morning through midday but the majority of the rain will stay north of the News 3 viewing area. Clouds will linger this afternoon with a few sunny breaks, especially in our southeastern counties. High temperatures today will range from a few upper 50s to low 60s, well below average for this time of the year.

Clouds and a slim chance for a few showers remain on Friday but the bulk of it will be to our southeast. High temperatures again will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, we’ll keep the cool temperatures through the first half of the weekend.

We’ll see more sunshine and jump back to the low 70s by the end of the weekend and early next week.