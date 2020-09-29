Clouds and lingering showers will keep us cool today

7 Day Forecast

Temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s this afternoon.

The cold front has moved through but clouds and showers will still linger across the area for much of the day. Today will not be a wash out but it will be a little gloomy and damp if you get under a shower, grab the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Cloud cover will keep temperatures steady from the morning through the afternoon which means that most of us will struggle to get out of the upper 60s and low 70s . A little breezy with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 mph, winds will subside this evening. Clouds clear tonight and we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday, highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 70s after a cool start to the day.

The 80s will briefly make a come back on Thursday but a second cold front will slide through during the evening. At the moment this front does not look like it will provide any precipitation or even cloud cover but it will give us another shot of drier and cooler air to end the week. Expect sunny skies to remain on Friday through the weekend but temperatures will be back down into the 70s, not out of the question that morning temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday may reach the upper 40s for some.

Tuesday

68° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 60% 68° 52°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 55°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 55°

Friday

73° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 57°

Monday

76° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 76° 55°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

63°

9 AM
Few Showers
50%
63°

64°

10 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

11 AM
Showers
40%
64°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Clear
10%
54°

